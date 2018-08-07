To mark the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley's death (Aug. 16, 1977), here are five actors who have portrayed The King on TV:

Kurt Russell ("Elvis," 1979) — Russell won kudos for his portrayal of Presley in this TV movie, which covered the singer's career up to 1970. (As a 12-year-old, Russell had appeared with Presley in his 1963 movie, "It Happened at the World's Fair.")

Don Johnson ("Elvis and the Beauty Queen," 1981) — The future "Miami Vice" star starred in this TV movie that detailed Presley's post-Priscilla romance with beauty-pageant winner Linda Thompson (Stephanie Zimbalist).

Dale Midkiff ("Elvis & Me," 1988) — This miniseries told the story of the romance between Elvis and Priscilla Beaulieu (Susan Walter).

Michael St. Gerard ("Elvis," 1990) — An Elvis look-alike who first turned heads in the original "Hairspray" (1988), St. Gerard starred in this six-episode series about Elvis on the cusp of fame in 1954-55.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers ("Elvis," 2005) — This miniseries, starring the Irish actor, traced Presley's career arc from his young, struggling days to his worldwide stardom.