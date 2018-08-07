TODAY'S PAPER
Kurt Russell, Don Johnson and three other actors who've played Elvis Presley on TV

Elvis Presley is shown in concert in the

Elvis Presley is shown in concert in the later part of his career.  Photo Credit: AP

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
To mark the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley's death (Aug. 16, 1977), here are five actors who have portrayed The King on TV:

Kurt Russell ("Elvis," 1979) — Russell won kudos for his portrayal of Presley in this TV movie, which covered the singer's career up to 1970. (As a 12-year-old, Russell had appeared with Presley in his 1963 movie, "It Happened at the World's Fair.")

Don Johnson ("Elvis and the Beauty Queen," 1981) — The future "Miami Vice" star starred in this TV movie that detailed Presley's post-Priscilla romance with beauty-pageant winner Linda Thompson (Stephanie Zimbalist).

Dale Midkiff ("Elvis & Me," 1988) — This miniseries told the story of the romance between Elvis and Priscilla Beaulieu (Susan Walter).

Michael St. Gerard ("Elvis," 1990) — An Elvis look-alike who first turned heads in the original "Hairspray" (1988), St. Gerard starred in this six-episode series about Elvis on the cusp of fame in 1954-55.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers ("Elvis," 2005) — This miniseries, starring the Irish actor, traced Presley's career arc from his young, struggling days to his worldwide stardom.

