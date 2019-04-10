TODAY'S PAPER
Newcomer Emma Corrin nabs Diana role in 'The Crown'

Actress Emma Corrin, right, will play the late

Actress Emma Corrin, right, will play the late Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix series "The Crown."  Photo Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Patrick Riviere, left, Netflix / Faye Thomas

By The Associated Press
Lady Diana Spencer, aka Princess Diana, is joining Netflix's "The Crown." 

British newcomer Emma Corrin will play the ill-fated future wife of Prince Charles in the drama series.

Corrin's credits include a guest part on the PBS series "Grantchester" and the upcoming projects "Pennyworth" for TV and "Misbehaviour" for the big screen.

In a statement Tuesday, Corrin said she was honored to be joining "The Crown" and called the late Diana an "icon" who remains an inspiration.

Series creator Peter Morgan said Corrin has Diana's youthful innocence and beauty, along with the range to portray her shift from teenage anonymity to fame.

Corrin will join "The Crown" in season 4. The drama's third season is due out this year at a date yet to be announced.

By The Associated Press

