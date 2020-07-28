TODAY'S PAPER
94° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
94° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

HBO's 'Watchmen' leads Emmy noms with 26

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from the fourth season premiere episode of "Insecure." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO via AP) Credit: AP/Merie Weismiller Wallace

By Lynn Elber The Associated Press
Print

"Watchmen" is the leading contender at the Emmy Awards with 26 nominations.

The HBO series stars Regina King and is a dystopian superhero drama dealing with race, police and white supremacy based on a 1980s graphic novel.

The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18.

The nominees for best comedy series are: "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Dead to Me"; "The Good Place"; "Insecure"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Schitt's Creek': "What We Do in the Shadows"

The nominees for best drama series are: "Better Call Saul"; "The Crown"; "Killing Eve"; "The Handmaid's Tale"; "The Mandalorian"; "Ozark"; "Stranger Things"; "Succession."

The nominees for drama series actress are: Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Zendaya "Euphoria."

The nominees for drama series actor are: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Jeremy Strong, "Succession"; Brian Cox, "Succession"; Steve Carell, "The Morning Show."

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"; Ted Danson, "The Good Place"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"; Ramy Youssef, "Ramy.

The nominees for lead actress in a comedy series are: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"; Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."

Host Leslie Jones kicked off the announcement Tuesday morning by appearing on a virtual set and joking that she was told there would be many others on set to announce the nominees and that she was locked in a studio with only a camerman.

The nominations, typically unveiled with fanfare at the TV academy's Los Angeles headquarters, were announced online Tuesday by Jones ("Saturday Night Live") and presenters Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black"), Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"). Cox, Gad and Maslany appeared on by video feeds.

"This year, we are also bearing witness to one of the greatest fights for social justice in history. And it is our duty to use this medium for change," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy said at the outset of the presentation.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

By Lynn Elber The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of "The Ellen Report: 'Ellen' show under internal investigation
Alex Trebek delves into his life and behind 'The Answer Is ...': Trebek's heartfelt memoir
Regis Philbin and co-host Kelly Ripa appear on 'Live!' says goodbye to Regis Philbin
Paul Castellano in Netflix's " Fear City: New 'Fear City': 3-part docuseries should have been longer
Clare Crawley will star in season 16 of One LIer cut from 'Bachelorette' contention, one remains
HBO will develop "Between the World and Me," HBO to adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Between the World and Me'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search