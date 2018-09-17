Emmy Awards face a crucial test

With the shadow of #MeToo falling across the TV industry, the 70th Anmual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday face what could be a crucial test, specifically how to address both.

In recent interviews, first-time Emmy hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost have said they want to strike a celebratory tone: "We’re just gonna have fun at the top and keep the show moving and make sure it’s an enjoyable show to watch," said Che.

Nevertheless, these Emmys become the fourth major awards show since the #Metoo era began, and arguably represent the industry most affected by them. Leslie Moonves, CBS CEO and de facto broadcast network leader by virtue of tenure, was fired Sept. 9 following a pair of New Yorker articles that detailed decades of sexual harassment. At least three celebrated nominees Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and Jeffrey Tambor — have also been fired from their Emmy-winning-or-nominated shows following harassment charges.

Moreover, The Women's Media Center released a report in early September that said 70 percent of all non-acting Primetime Emmy nominations went to men this year, essentially unchanged from 2017. Like the other major awards shows of this #MeToo era — notably the Grammys, Golden Globes and Oscars — these 70th awards may seek to celebrate women on television, but it might be more challenging to celebrate actual change.

And like the Oscars, the Emmys are also facing stiff headwinds. Ratings are down, while the most esteemed shows — like "Atlanta" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — play to relatively small crowds. The return of two-time best drama winner "Game of Thrones" to this year's ceremony might help, but the Emmys still can't quite shake an art-house image.

Che and Jost have their work before them. Popular and skillful "Weekend Update" anchors on "Saturday Night Live," they're also "SNL" co-head writers, and are expected to assume a measure of creative control Monday. ("SNL" boss Lorne Michaels is producing the 70th Emmys.) Politics and the president can expect a workout — or working over — during the opening monologue. But too much of that tends to subvert the purpose of this annual dog-and-pony show, which is designed to promote an industry.

Stars from "SNL" are expected to get some prominence as well. But too many of them tends to subtract from all the other stars in the audience. There's a balancing act, which both Jost and Che say they are keenly aware of.

"There will be a lot of people from the ‘SNL’ family involved," Jost told The Associated Press, "but also a lot of people that are just the stars of television now that have nothing to do with ‘SNL,’ because people want to see everyone who’s on TV."

Of the political joke quotient, Che told the AP, "We’re overthinking it if we’re thinking about that. It’s a celebration for a lot of people who worked really hard this year to be nominated and [for] a lot of shows that people really enjoy."

NBC's telecast of the 70th Emmys — which was moved to a Monday from Sunday because of "Sunday Night Football" — will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m.