'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones."  Photo Credit: Helen Sloan

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones" roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday's nominations with 22 bids.

HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.

It's returning to face formidable competition: "The Handmaid's Tale," the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with "Westworld" close by with 21.

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Barry," starring Bill Hader.

The revival of "Roseanne," canceled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

"Saturday Night Live," riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.

The previous high for "Game of Thrones" was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year.

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of "Saturday Night Live" as hosts.

