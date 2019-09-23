TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Emmy Awards viewership plunges to 6.9 million people

The cast and crew of "Game Of Thrones"

The cast and crew of "Game Of Thrones" accepts the award for outstanding drama series at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Emmy Award viewership plunged to 6.9 million people, a drop of 32 percent from last year.

The Nielsen company says it's the first time ever that viewership for television's biggest awards show has slipped below 10 million viewers.

The show, telecast Sunday night on Fox, had no host and competed with a popular NFL game on NBC.

The ratings illustrate a growing disconnect between the TV-viewing public and television academy voters. While a popular series like HBO's "Game of Thrones" won best drama, the less-seen Amazon Prime series "Fleabag" received the best comedy award.

Last year's Emmys, with 10.2 million viewers, had been the previous least-watched edition of the Emmys.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey promotes her partnership with Apple on Oprah Winfrey reveals serious bout with pneumonia
Kal Penn stars in NBC's new "Sunnyside." 'Sunnyside': Queens nabe gets its closeup in new sitcom
The cast and crew of "Game Of Thrones" 'Game of Thrones' wins best drama Emmy, 'Fleabag' top comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing See Emmy winners, red carpet, more
Bill Korbel, longtime News 12 Long Island meteorologist, News 12 Long Island's Bill Korbel to retire
Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in The The 50 biggest shows of the fall TV season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search