In a witty letter to this year's recently announced Primetime Emmy Award nominees, awards host Jimmy Kimmel and his fellow executive producers confirmed that the Sept. 20 event will be virtual.

Posted in full in Hollywood trade-magazine websites, the letter acknowledged that "we cannot ignore the circumstances" of the COVID-19 pandemic, which does not allow for large indoor crowds, and that "our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways.” The producers promised, however: "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out … but we'll come to you!"

Kimmel, along with Guy Carrington, David Jammy, Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin — the ceremony's first African American executive producer — told nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, "We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice."

The missive assured, "We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow [the use of] good cameras and lighting and [we] look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

"So, what are you wearing???" the producers asked cheekily. "Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort!' If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort…."

A representative for the Television Academy, which administers the awards, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment, and Kimmel has not commented on social media. The ceremony will air Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.