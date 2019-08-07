TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Fox chief says Emmy Awards won't have a host this year

The main stage during the 68th Primetime Emmy

The main stage during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016 Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Oscars did it, and now the Emmys will too. There will be no host at the ceremony honoring TV's best next month.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday that going hostless allows more time to salute departing shows, including "Game of Thrones."

The HBO fantasy saga, which ended its run this past season, is the top nominee with a record-setting 32 nominations.

Collier said producers would have considered possible hosts and checked on their availability for the Sept. 22 ceremony. The Fox executive didn't directly address whether anyone had declined.

The Emmy show rotates among the top broadcast networks.

The Oscars ran into trouble when last year's planned host, Kevin Hart, stepped down following a backlash over his past homophobic tweets. The search for a replacement proved fruitless.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Monica Lewinsky arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women Clinton impeachment is FX's next 'American Crime Story'
Passionate filmmaker and urban explorer Christopher Garetano investigates LI filmmaker probes Montauk mystery on new TV show
Rapper Tupac Shakur speaks during a voter registration Tupac and hip-hop among FX expansion into docuseries
Kelsey Grammer attends the #IMDboat at San Kelsey Grammer to be honored at North Fork TV Festival
Christie Brinkley in the 1983 movie "National Lampoon's Brinkley to pay homage to 'Vacation' on 'The Goldbergs'
The cast members of "BH90210" are, from 'BH90210': Too clever for its own good
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search