With the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony just around the corner, it's time to get caught up on the nominated TV series and maybe find a new show to binge in the meantime. Here's a list of all this year's Emmy nominated series and where to watch them. The Emmy Awards will return (sans host) on Sept. 22, airing live on Fox at 8 p.m. New York time.

Comedy series

Barry

Created and produced by Bill Hader who also stars, this three-time Emmy winning series received 17 Emmy nominations this year. Hader stars as a hitman trying to start a new life as an actor – but that proves difficult when his criminal past won't let him go that easily. Watch “Barry” on HBO or purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu.

Fleabag

“Fleabag,” which first premiered in 2016 and then again this year is a first-time Emmy nominated series, earning 11 nominations. The series follows Bridge (the show's creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as she navigates the ups and downs of life in London. Watch on Amazon Prime.

Russian Doll

"Orange Is the New Black" actress Natasha Lyonne stars as a woman caught in a neverending time warp in which she keeps dying and coming back to life in this series that nabbed 13 nominations. Watch on Netflix.

Schitt's Creek

“Schitt’s Creek,” starring Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, is a first time nominee that earned four nominations. O'Hara and Levy play a wealthy couple who unexpectedly go broke and must come to terms with living an average life with their two spoiled adult children (Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy). You can stream the first four season of this Pop TV sitcom on Netflix, and purchase seasons 1-5 on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.

The Good Place

Starring Kristen Bell, NBC’s “Good Place” earned five nominations this year. The plot follows Bell who ends up in the Good Place after death – but slowly realizes she’s there by mistake. Watch on NBC, Netflix, Hulu, and purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Vudu.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which follows the titular character as she pursues a life of comedy in the 1950s, earned 20 nominations and has previously won eight Emmys. Watch on Amazon Prime.

Veep

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in this 17-time Emmy winning series series, which earned nine nominations this year. Follow Louis-Dreyfus as she navigates life as the Vice President of the U.S. Watch on HBO, or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

This "Breaking Bad" prequel, which tells the backstory of Walter White's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, was nominated for nine Emmy’s this award season. Watch the series on AMC and Netflix, or purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu or Google Play.

Bodyguard

Starring Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones"), “Bodyguard” earned two Emmy nominations for its debut season. The series centers on a traumatized war veteran (Madden) who serves as a bodyguard to a controversial politician who played a big role in the war that he fought in. Watch on Netflix.

Game of Thrones

HBO’s mega-hit “Game of Thrones,” earned a record 32 Emmy nominations for its final season. (To date, the series has racked up 47 Emmy wins across previous seasons.) Watch “GoT,” which is based off of George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire," on HBO or purchase on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime or Vudu.

Killing Eve

“Killing Eve” starring Sandra Oh as a spy and Jodie Comer as an assassin, received nine nominations this year. Watch on BBC America, Hulu and Philo, or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime or Google Play.

Ozark

Netflix’s “Ozark," starring Jason Bateman as a financial adviser tasked to launder $5 million in five years, received nine nominations. Watch on Netflix.

Pose

Musical drama “Pose,” which follows the underground ball culture of New York City's LGBTQ community in the '80s and '90s, earned six nominations this year. Watch on FX or Netflix, or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu or Google Play.

Succession

HBO’s “Succession,” about a family whose patriarch heads an international media conglomerate received five nominations. Watch on HBO or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play or Vudu.

This Is Us

NBC’s popular family drama “This Is Us" has previously won three Emmys and has received nine nominations this year. The series follows the life of several random strangers who all share a birthday and whose lives are seemingly connected. Watch on NBC, YouTube TV or Hulu, or purchase on YouTube, iTunes or Amazon Prime.

Limited series

Chernobyl

HBO’s “Chernobyl,” a drama miniseries about the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident of 1986, received 19 Emmy nominations. Watch on HBO or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play or Vudu.

Escape At Dannemora

Directed and produced by Ben Stiller, “Escape At Dannemora,” which follows a prison employee who becomes romantically involved with two prisoners and helps them plot their escape, received 12 Emmy nominations. Watch on Showtime or YouTube TV, or purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu.

Fosse/Verdon

Starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell, this miniseries, which received 17 Emmy nominations, explores the relationship between the late Bob Fosse (a dancer, musical-theatre choreographer and director) and the late Gwen Verdon (a dancer and actress). Watch on FX or Hulu, or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play or Vudu.

Sharp Objects

HBO’s limited series “Sharp Objects," starring Amy Adams, received eight Emmy nominations. Based on "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, the series follows Adams as a reporter who travels back to her small childhood hometown to investigate a series of mysterious crimes – which becomes difficult when her childhood traumas are awaken in the process. Watch on HBO or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu or Google Play.

When They See Us

Created by Ava DuVernay, this series, which explores the story of the Central Park Five – five young teenagers who were wrongfully accused and convicted of rape in 1989 – received 16 nominations. Watch “When They See Us” on Netflix.