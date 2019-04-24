Jussie Smollett's "Empire" cast mates are urging producers to bring him back for the show's next season.

The series' stars penned a letter to Fox Entertainment CEO Charles Collier, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chair Dana Walden, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, series creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, and executive producers urging them to let Smollett return to the series.

"Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of 'Empire,' " began the letter signed by Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker, who co-star in the "Dynasty"-like drama about a hip-hop music mogul and his family.

On March 26, Chicago prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett, 36, weeks after he had been indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly filing a false report to police that he had been the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack.

Daniels appeared on Wednesday's "Good Day New York" and said that Smollett's future with the show is still uncertain. "It's causing a dilemma and we're in discussions about that right now," he said.