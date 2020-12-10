'48 Hours' to focus on Gilgo Beach murders

Veteran "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty will anchor a broadcast Saturday at 10 p.m. on the Gilgo Beach murders, CBS said Thursday.

In the broadcast, "The Hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer," Moriarity talks to the daughter of Megan Waterman, the Maine woman who police said was a sex worker who had disappeared on June 6, 2010, after going to Long Island to meet a client. Waterman was 22 at the time. Her daughter, Lily, is now 14.

In a phone interview Moriarty, who has covered the case for CBS News numerous times over the past 10 years, said "It was really important to try to advance [this] as much as we could, so we decided to go back. We had talked to Megan Waterman's mother 10 years ago, and knew she had a daughter."

Moriarty describes Lily as a "beautiful young woman who speaks so articulately about her mother and the loss." Moriarty adds that the teen "wants to be a [fashion] designer and that's what her mother had wanted to do, too."

In the broadcast Lily, whose full name is Lilliana, says "I would do anything to bring her back, but I can’t. And it just, like, frustrates me so bad."

Waterman had been taken to Long Island by a boyfriend, Akeem Cruz, who was ruled out as her killer, but Moriarty says "we learned that when she disappeared she was on the police's radar — both the Feds and Suffolk County police." As Newsday has also reported, then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke cut all outside investigators — including the FBI — from the case in 2012, which stalled the investigation for years, she says.

Burke was sentenced in 2016 to serve 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to beating Christopher Loeb, who had broken into Burke's department-issue SUV. He was released in 2019.

In the broadcast, Moriarty also speaks to Geraldine Hart, commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department, who had been in charge of the FBI's Long Island field office when it had been frozen out by Burke. From her and other investigators, Moriarty says she confirmed there was a "huge void [of information] for at least three years," and that "they're still trying to make up for it" on the 10th anniversary.

Nevertheless — in part reflecting the sentiment of the FBI and police now working the Gilgo serial murder case — Moriarty says "I think it will be solved. That's why it's important to advance it, and get new information out, and get people connected to it." She added, "somebody knows" who the killer is.