Rapper Eve replacing Aisha Tyler as 'The Talk' host

Rapper Eve attends the LA premiere of

Rapper Eve attends the LA premiere of "Barbershop: The Next Cut" in Los Angeles on April 6, 2016. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Musician and actress Eve has been unveiled as a new permanent host of CBS' "The Talk," joining Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Eve, whose full name is Eve Jeffers Cooper, replaces Aisha Tyler on the show. The Grammy winner is best known for her hit "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," a duet with Gwen Stefani, her TV sitcom "Eve" and appearances in the "Barbershop" films.

Angelica McDaniel, an executive vice president at CBS, called Eve an "accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother" who will add "a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season."

