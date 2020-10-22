TODAY'S PAPER
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer and Jericho-raised actress Natalie Portman will be among the galaxy of stars appearing in the CBS special "Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy," airing at 9 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Singer Alicia Keys and actresses America Ferrera and Kerry Washington will host the one-hour special designed to "honor and celebrate the power of voting through music, dance, art and dialogue," the network said. Joining them will be entertainers Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Wilmer Valderrama, the band Coldplay, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, fashion designer and "Queer Eye" star Tan France, as well as John Kasich, former governor of Ohio, and Condoleezza Rice, a national security adviser and secretary of state under President George W. Bush.

The special also features musical performances by acts including Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes. CBS noted the special "is a nonpartisan civic engagement event and is not a fundraiser."

