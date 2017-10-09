“Bachelor”-franchise figure Nick Viall, who appeared on two seasons of “The Bachelorette” and one of “Bachelor in Paradise” before starring in “The Bachelor” season 21 this year, will make his on-screen acting debut in the ABC comedy “Speechless.”
The series stars Minnie Driver as the mother of three children, one of whom, JJ, has cerebral palsy. People magazine said Monday that according to the network, Viall will play a hunky B-movie actor named Tyson “who takes his craft way too seriously. After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set, Tyson summons all his powers for the performance of a lifetime,” deceiving the boy’s parents to get JJ out of hot water.
The episode will shoot next week and air next month, shortly before Viall’s first acting job, already filmed, playing a captain in the TV-movie “A Christmas Cruise.”
Viall also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 24 earlier this year. He and professional partner Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated after the show’s seventh week.
Comments
