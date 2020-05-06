TODAY'S PAPER
Feeding America Comedy Festival now happening on Sunday

Roosevelt-raised Eddie Murphy will contribute some of his

Roosevelt-raised Eddie Murphy will contribute some of his material to the Feeding America Comedy Festival livestream benefit. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Feeding America Comedy Festival fundraiser for that hunger-relief organization, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now stream and air on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Additionally, NBC has been added to the outlets carrying the telethon, which features Long Island-raised comedy stars Billy Crystal and Eddie Murphy and born-and-bred Kevin James among the more than three dozen comedians contributing prerecorded comedy segments. Co-produced by the comedy studio Funny or Die and the production company Entertainment Studios, the fundraiser will stream on the Allen Media Group cable networks Comedy.TVand The Weather Channel, and on the free streaming service Local Now.

