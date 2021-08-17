Peacock hopes if it builds a series based on the movie "Field of Dreams," people will watch.

The NBC streaming service has greenlit a new series based on the popular 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who turns his cornfield into a baseball diamond that attracts the ghosts of past baseball legends. The new series was developed by Michael Schur, creator of the NBC sitcom "The Good Place"; the film’s producer Lawrence Gordon; and Universal TV. Like the movie, the series will be a blend of fantasy and family drama. A premiere date has not been announced.

News of the series comes one week after Major League Baseball, which built a stadium at the Iowa location where the movie was shot, held its first game at the site between the White Sox and the Yankees.

Since its release, "Field of Dreams" has sustained its popularity and airs frequently on basic cable. The movie also earned Oscar nominations for best picture, adapted screenplay and original score.