‘Fire and Fury’ to become a TV series, report says

Copies of Michael Wolff's

Copies of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" on display at Book Passage in Corte Madera, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

By Newsday staff
Michael Wolff’s controversial bestseller, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is going to become a TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wolff will executive produce the series, with veteran Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson — now CEO of independent producer Two Cities Television — producing.

No network has been attached to the project, the Reporter said.

