‘Fire and Fury’ to become a TV series, report says
Michael Wolff’s controversial bestseller, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is going to become a TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Wolff will executive produce the series, with veteran Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson — now CEO of independent producer Two Cities Television — producing.
No network has been attached to the project, the Reporter said.
