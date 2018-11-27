'First Wives Club' TV remake shooting on LI

Mother Nature wasn’t being particularly kind to the 200 or so members of the cast and crew of “The First Wives Club” television dramedy being filmed at a large, private waterfront home in Port Washington Tuesday. "Guests" assembled for an outdoor wedding had to deal with cold, frosty and windy (so windy that gusts caused water to spray over the sea wall) weather during an outdoor wedding shoot on the expansive backyard lawn, complete with floral arrangements and an arbor.

The 10-episode show, an adaptation of the 1996 film starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, was written and produced by “Girls Trip” co-writer Tracy Oliver and will air on BET. It stars Grammy winner and actress Jill Scott, comedian Michelle Buteau and Ryan Michelle Bathe (wife of “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown).

According to producer Aundrea Posey, the show “is a modern reboot of the movie and focuses on three women in their 40s who are at different stages of their marriages . . . getting divorced or contemplating the state of their relationships.” The wedding scene shot Tuesday was a flashback to better times set in Sag Harbor.

The home used for the shoot will be the site for several other scenes filming this week, including a wedding rehearsal dinner.

As for the blustery wind and the cold, Posey said cast and crew were taking it in stride.

"It was not supposed to be a winter wedding, but we’re going with it. Everybody is in good spirits. They’re troupers.”