A sequel series to the animated classic "The Flintstones" and its spinoffs is in the works.

Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation announced Tuesday they and actress-producer Elizabeth Banks are developing "Bedrock," a prime-time animated comedy aimed at adult audiences that is set two decades after the original. The pilot finds patriarch Fred Flintstone on the brink of retirement and his and wife Wilma's 20-something daughter, Pebbles (voiced by Banks), embarking on her own career as the Stone Age evolves into the Bronze Age.

Lindsay Kerns ("Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," "DC Super Hero Girls") is writing the script for Banks' Brownstone Productions. "Yabadabadoo! Pebbles is back. Excited for this one," Banks, 47, tweeted Wednesday. Kerns on Tuesday had tweeted, "It's been a yabba dabba DELIGHT to write, and I can't wait to share it with the world."

"The Flintstones are the first family of prime-time animation," Warner Bros. executive Peter Girardi said in a statement. "Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters," adding, "This is going to rock (sorry)."