Food Network's Alton Brown: Don't go to Buffalo if you want great Buffalo wings

Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, tweeted that he was disappointed to hear such harsh words from the host.

Alton Brown attends the 7th annual Shorty Awards

Alton Brown attends the 7th annual Shorty Awards in New York City on April 20, 2015.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Shorty Awar/D Dipasupil

By The Associated Press
Buffalo residents are riled up about a Food Network host's comments about chicken wings.

Host and author Alton Brown recently appeared on First We Feast's internet series "Hot Ones." During the segment Brown was asked about regional dishes. He said food can suffer from local ideas and added that don't go to Buffalo if you want great Buffalo wings.

Brown joked that he wouldn't be invited back to Buffalo.

Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, tweeted that he was disappointed to hear such harsh words from the host. Cerza invited Brown to the Queen City for a personal tour of the Buffalo Wing Trail.

The Buffalo wing was invented in 1964 at Anchor Bar in Buffalo.

Twitter users from Buffalo caught wind of the culinary controversy and piled on.

