TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Some New York news shows back, but many hosts work remotely

Gayle King has returned to the set of

Gayle King has returned to the set of "CBS This Morning." Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

The couch is still in storage, but the morning team on “Fox & Friends” returned for the first time Monday to the midtown Manhattan studio vacated in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few blocks west, there was a similar welcome for two-thirds of the “CBS This Morning” hosts, who had taken brief trips to Washington and a New York theater before settling in at home after being chased out on March 18.

“I can't even tell you how good I feel today,” said CBS' Gayle King, who made little secret of her distaste for working at home.

Monday represented a key phase in New York City's reopening, with many offices bringing employees back for the first time. Despite the CBS and Fox moves, most news employees continue to work remotely, and the TV programs that originate here have a patchwork of approaches that have quickly become familiar.

For instance, ABC's “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir has remained in his Upper West Side studio, since he has no guests to interact with on-set. NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt works from home, while “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O'Donnell works out of the network's Washington bureau.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"30 Rock" creator Tina Fey has requested that '30 Rock' pulls blackface episodes from reruns, streaming
Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for past instances in ABC's' Kimmel apologizes for blackface in Malone costume
In a Sept. 14, 2019 file 'Idol' 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with virus
Beginning next year, CBS All Access will begin 'SpongeBob' movie to open on demand, CBS All Access
The Golden Globes ceremony will now take place Golden Globes set Feb. 28 for pandemic-delayed ceremony
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo star in "Hamilton," 'Hamilton' trailer drops ahead of streaming debut
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search