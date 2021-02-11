TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentTV

LI cop-restaurateur to be featured on 'Fox & Friends'

Chef Bobby Ford in the hot food area

Chef Bobby Ford in the hot food area at BGF Bobby Q's in Freeport, June 6, 2018. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
In Friday, Fox News Channel's morning show "Fox & Friends" will spotlight a Freeport police officer and restaurateur.

In the live show airing from 6-9 a.m., Fox News personality Lawrence Jones interviews Bobby Ford, head chef and owner of the Main Street barbecue restaurant Bobby Q's. A former NYPD officer, with his 10-year career culminating as a detective in the intelligence division, Ford joined the Freeport Police Department in 2005 and opened his passion-project restaurant in 2016.

He speaks with Jones about being a restaurateur by day and a police officer by night, and about how Bobby Q's has fared during the pandemic. Additionally, Jones will be at the restaurant throughout the show.

