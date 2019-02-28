An arbitrator has ordered 21st Century Fox to pay $179 million in a dispute over profits with the stars of the long-running TV show "Bones," saying Fox executives engaged in "intentional fraud and malice."

The decision was reached earlier this month and revealed in a court petition from the plaintiffs Wednesday demanding that Fox pay, a decision Fox said it would contest.

Arbitrator Peter Lichtman, a retired Los Angeles Superior Court judge, rebuked top Fox executives by name for self-dealing and deceit and his decision includes $128 million in punitive damages, calling the sum "reasonable and necessary to punish Fox for its reprehensible conduct and deter it from future wrongful conduct."

The overall figure is among the largest ever for a dispute over a television show and comes in a case that shines a light on finances within Hollywood conglomerates.

Lichtman said that Fox executives "engaged in a pattern and practice of fraudulent self-dealing by which ... [the network] enriched itself" at the expense of the "Bones" producers and stars, who were owed a cut of profits.

David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, the stars of "Bones" in its run from 2005 through 2017, sued 21st Century Fox in 2015, saying the network denied them profits by licensing the show to Fox's TV division and to Hulu for below-market rates. Executive producer Barry Josephson and Kathy Reichs, who authored the novels "Bones" was based on, joined the actors' lawsuit. The case went to private arbitration in 2016.

Fox denounced the decision and vowed to fight it.