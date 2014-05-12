Fox lineup: 'Gotham' gets Monday at 8, 'Brooklyn' to Sunday

The Fox fall lineup is here and, of note, the Batman origin story series, "Gotham," will be on Mondays at 8 while "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" shifts to Sunday, essentially breaking up the Animation Domination lineup.

Also: Other key Fox newcomers, like "Wayward Pines" and "Last Man on Earth" will arrive midseason. (Nothing to read in that -- networks in fact sometimes hold off the most promising series until later.)

You will also see the word "Utopia" here twice -- yes, Fox is betting big on this latest from production company Endemol, which evokes (superficially) "Survivor" and is based on a pre-existing Dutch series: Two new episodes of this unscripted show will air in the same week, so Fox is clearly hoping this one breaks out.

Since the dawn of time, humans have always wondered: does a perfect world exist? Now, we get the chance to build one. Will it be ultimate happiness or utter chaos? Fifteen pioneering Americans leave their everyday lives and move to an isolated, undeveloped location -- for an entire year -- where they are challenged to create their own civilization from scratch.

Well, you get the idea.

Meanwhile, "Mulaney" is the John Mulaney sitcom; "Gracepoint" is the "Broadchurch" remake; "Red Band Society" is the Octavia Spencer vehicle, a high school drama/comedy.

FOX FALL 2014 SCHEDULE (All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-9 PM "Gotham" (new)

9-10 PM "Sleepy Hollow"

TUESDAY

8-9 PM "Utopia" (new)

9-9:30 PM "New Girl"

9:30-10 PM "The Mindy Project"

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM "Hell's Kitchen"

9-10 PM "Red Band Society" (new)

THURSDAY

8-9 PM "Bones"

9-10 PM "Gracepoint" (new)

FRIDAY

8-9 PM "MasterChef Junior"

9-10 PM "Utopia" (new)

SATURDAY

7-10:30 PM Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football

SUNDAY

7-7:30 PM NFL on Fox

7:30-8 PM The OT / "Bob's Burgers"

8-8:30 PM "The Simpsons"

8:30-9 PM "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

9-9:30 PM "Family Guy"

9:30-10 PM "Mulaney" (new)

"Backstrom" (new), "Bordertown" (new), "Empire" (new), "Hieroglyph" (new), "The last man on Earth" (new), "Wayward Pines" (new) and :"Weird Loners" (new) join the schedule in 2015, as do returning series "American Idol XIV," "The Following" and "Glee," among others.