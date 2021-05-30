TODAY'S PAPER
Fox making Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham available to stream

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's prime-time program, along with those of Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, will be offered a day after broadcast on streamer Fox Nation.  Credit: Getty Images / TNS / Chip Somodevilla

By The Associated Press
Fox News is now making Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company said last week that it will begin offering subscribers to its streaming service — Fox Nation — reruns of the three prime-time programs on Fox News Channel starting the day after they air.

Although Fox Nation currently offers audio-only versions of these programs, this makes it the first time the streaming service will offer full Fox News television shows on its platform. The shows will become available starting June 2.

Since its debut more than two years ago, the subscription service has sought to establish itself with a different programming mix than its television counterparts. But Fox overall has sought in recent months to give greater exposure to its prime-time opinion stars.

Carlson in late March began a video podcast on Fox Nation. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch earlier this month credited that program and the service's coverage of the Conservative Political Action Committee's meeting for boosting Fox Nation's subscriber rate by 40% since mid-February.

Fox does not, however, provide subscriber data for the service so it's impossible to tell what such a statistic really means.

Fox Nation also offered a four-part series on the life of Rush Limbaugh, "Age of Rush," on its platform in March.

