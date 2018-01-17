“The Alienist,” which debuts Monday, Jan. 22, focuses on the title character, the late-19th century equivalent of what today we’d call a psychologist. So perhaps we might even consider Daniel Brühl’s Dr. Laszlo Kreizler as TV’s first headshrinker. Here are five more recent examples:

DR. JENNIFER MELFI (Lorraine Bracco, “The Sopranos,” 1999-2007) She bravely guided Tony Soprano through his therapy sessions.

DR. BOB HARTLEY (Bob Newhart, “The Bob Newhart Show,” 1972-78) Newhart brought his button-down humor to Chicago, where he had to deal with his nutty patients, friends and co-workers.

TOBIAS FUNKE (David Cross, “Arrested Development,” 2003-06, 2013) He was the chief resident of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital until he lost his license for giving CPR to a man who was not actually having a heart attack.

FRASIER CRANE (Kelsey Grammer, “Cheers,” 1984-93, and “Frasier,” 1993-2004) Before he became a radio host, Frasier was a Freudian (and his younger brother, Niles, was a Jungian).

DR. KATZ (Voiced by Jonathan Katz, “Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist,” 1995-2002) Animated series about a therapist whose patients are famous comedians and actors.