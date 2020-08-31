'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast to reunite for HBO Max special

The cast of NBC's 1990-96 sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will reunite for an HBO Max special to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, Variety reports.

Series star Will Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro will appear on the special along with Smith's former hip-hop partner DJ Jazzy Jeff. Actor James Avery, who played Uncle Phil in the series, died of complications from open-heart surgery in 2013. The special will tape on Sept. 10 and is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service around Thanksgiving, Variety said.

The cast also reunited back in April for Smith’s Snapchat series “Will From Home.” Earlier this month, it was announced that Smith and production company Westbrook are developing a dramatic reboot of "Fresh Prince."