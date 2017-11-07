Though such TV reunion series as “Fuller House” and “Roseanne” are on the air or in the works, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will not be another one, says former co-star Alfonso Ribeiro.

“A ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion will never happen,” the actor, 46, said in a news conference after Monday’s edition of “Dancing with the Stars,” reported People magazine. Ribeiro, who won that dance competition in 2014, was on set after having performed with contestant Frankie Muniz and ballroom professional Witney Carson.

“I would love it if the world would just let it go,” Ribeiro said of the NBC sitcom starring Will Smith, which ran from 1990 to 1996. “It’s wonderful that everybody loves what we did 25 years ago but I believe in current and future. People who live in the past, you’re not moving forward.”

He added, “We have a saying: If you’re standing still, you’re getting passed — so I don’t look back. I don’t look to see what’s happening behind me. I continue to move forward and try to create new and try to create better.”

Ribeiro — who played Carlton Banks, the well-to-do cousin of relocated Philadelphia inner-city kid Will Smith (the character’s name as well as the star’s) — noted that any potential reunion could not include James Avery, who played Carlton’s father and died on Dec. 31, 2013. “James Avery is gone — there is no reason to do it,” Ribeiro said. “And I don’t say anything about the shows that do it. If that’s what you think y’all need to do, go ahead and do it. I don’t think ‘Fresh Prince’ needs to be redone. It’s history, and I love it.”

Since the series ended, Ribeiro was in the cast of rapper-actor LL Cool J’s NBC comedy, “In the House” (1995-1999), among other acting work, and has hosted series including “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He also works as a singer and TV director.