'Friends' and its LI connections

(clockwise from left) "Friends" cast: Matthew Perry

 (clockwise from left) "Friends" cast: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller Bing, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green  Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Photo

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
"Friends" may have been set in Manhattan, but the longrunning classic sitcom does have some ties to Long Island. Here are five:

Most notably. there's the 2002 episode, "The One In Massapequ,a"  which will be rerun Monday, Aug. 20 at 11:35 p.m. on Nickelodeon. The episode centers on a 35th anniversary celebration of  Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross'  (David Schwimmer) parents (Christina Pickles, Elliott Gould) on Long Island. 

In the 2001 episode,  "The One Where Rosita Dies," The Gellers had put their original LI home up for sale, causing consternaton for Ross and Monica, who grew up there until they both moved to Manhattan.

In "The One in Massapequa," Alec Baldwin, who grew up in that villlage,  makes a guest appearance as Parker,  the too-enthusiastic boyfriend of Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). In a meta-moment, Parker asks Ross, "Massapequa, sounds like a magical place. Tell me about Massapequa, is it steeped in Native American history?" And Ross responds: "Well, there is an Arby's in the shape of a tee-pee." (Fact-check time: not true.)

 Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) was also raised on Long Island, since she was always described as Monica's childhood friend. In the 2001 episode, "The One with the Rumor,"  Chandler (Matthew Perry) asks Rachel if she was "the hermaphrodite cheerleader from Long Island," repeating a vicious rumor from Rachel's youth that she had both male and female sex organs.

 The gang  headed to Montatuk to try to find a woman (Teri Garr) who may know where Phoebe's father is in "The One at the Beach," the third-season finale ( May, 1997). The story continued into the  fourth-season opener, "The One with the Jellyfish" (September, 1997).

