Report: 'Friends' reunion special in the works

Will they be there for you once again? A trade report says a "Friends" reunion special may be in the works at the upcoming new streaming service HBO Max.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, that an unscripted reunion of the cast and crew of that touchstone 1994–2004 NBC sitcom is in active discussion with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Neither HBO Max nor the series' production company, Warner Bros. Television, responded to the trade magazine's request for comment.

The special would complement the show's move from Netflix — where the series' streaming run expires at the end of this year — to HBO Max, a $15 monthly service launching in May 2020.

Aniston, 50, had intimated of something in the works during an Oct. 27 edition of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show. When asked directly if there might be a reboot of the series, about six close-knit Manhattan friends / roommates / lovers, Aniston said, "No" before adding moments later, "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're really — we're working on something."

When DeGeneres, 61, suggested the possibility of reunion movie, Aniston — who won a 2002 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her ensemble role as Rachel Green, the same year "Friends" won for Outstanding Comedy series — replied, "We don't know. … I don't want to lead people on."

Meanwhile, in this 25th anniversary year of the show's premiere, Fathom Events is releasing Thanksgiving-themed "Friends" episodes to theaters, dubbing each of the two four-episode collections "Friendsgiving." The remastered episodes will run Sunday and Monday, Nov. 23-24, at 7 p.m. each night in theaters including several on Long Island.