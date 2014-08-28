'Friends' reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The great white whale of reunions (“Friends," what else?) has eluded fans for years, no doubt because this whale is not going to surface, ever. Yet on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere this September, you will absolutely find someone somewhere -- many someone’s in fact -- still playing with the idea, or hoping, or, in the more disturbed corners of fandom, praying.

That's why Jimmy Kimmel's mini-reunion Wednesday, which has gone viral Thursday morning, was so reductively clever, even if it was kind of long (eight minutes), and not quite as full of laughs as one would have hoped. It established once and for all how stupid this reunion would be by demonstrating how stupid this reunion would be.

The characters are older (much older), and those who played them are stars in their own right, with their own bodies of shows and movies -- most of all, the lead female characters. They've moved on, and so should fans.

If the whole point of Kimmel's little exercise was to show the futility of reunion shows (this one in particular), then mission accomplished.

If you've somehow missed this eight minute reunion, watch it above, for your amusement and edification.