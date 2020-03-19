TODAY'S PAPER
They won't be there for us: 'Friends' reunion put on hold

"Friends" in London. Clockwise from top left: Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry. Credit: NBC via Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The unscripted "Friends" reunion special set to help launch the streaming service HBO Max is being delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Newsday independently confirmed a story Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that said the shoot scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the NBC sitcom's original Warner Bros. stage in Burbank, California, has been pushed to an undermined date. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, who played six close-knit friends / roommates / lovers in Manhattan on the Emmy Award-winning 1994-2004 series, were all scheduled to appear together.

Neither HBO Max nor production company Warner Bros. Television has commented, nor have any of the cast-members on social media. The $15 monthly HBO Max remains set to launch on an unspecified date in May. 

The reunion special was announced Feb. 21, as was word that all 236 episodes of "Friends," which had been a keystone series on Netflix, would move to the new streaming service.

CONAN GOES LIVE Meanwhile, a fellow WarnerMedia-distributed property, Conan O’Brien’s late-night TBS talk show "Conan," will return Monday, March 30, from its current prescheduled hiatus. New episodes will be shot remotely on iPhone, without a studio audience, and with guest interviews shot via video chat, the producers said. The show's staff will work from home.

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family," said executive producer Jeff Ross in a statement Thursday,  "and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction."

"The quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible," O'Brien quipped. The show airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11 p.m.

In a variation, TBS' topical-news comedy series "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has, for the time, shifted to a daily digital series, "Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee!" The first episode dropped Wednesday on platforms including Facebook Watch and the "Full Frontal" YouTube channel.

