'Friendsgiving' coming to LI movie theaters

David Schwimmer, left, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc star in the "Friends" episode "The One Where Chandler Doesn''t Like Dogs," which originally aired on Nov. 23, 2000. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Warner Bros. Television

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Fathom Events is releasing Thanksgiving-themed "Friends" episodes to theaters, dubbing each of the two four-episode collections "Friendsgiving."

Remastered in 4K from the original 35 mm camera negatives, the episodes will run Nov. 23-24 at 7 p.m. each night in theaters including several on Long Island. Tickets are on sale at FathomEvents.com and via the participating venues.

The Emmy Award-winning sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC, followed the lives of six close-knit friends/roommates/lovers in Manhattan, starring Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer as siblings Monica and Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. The show's annual Thanksgiving episodes often hinged on spilled secrets, food disasters and at least two instances of people wearing a turkey over their face.

The episodes will screen on Long Island at AMC Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Regal Lynbrook, Regal Westbury, Showcase Cinema de Lux Broadway in Hicksville and Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale. While Fathom Events additionally lists Regal Deer Park 16, "Friendsgiving" is not listed on those days at the theater's website.

The episodes will also play in nearby Queens at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone.

"Friendsgiving" features eight of the ten Thanksgiving episodes:

Night One:

"The One Where Underdog Gets Away" (Nov. 17, 1994), guest-starring Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht as Ross' ex-wife Carol and her partner Susan, plus "ALF" dad Max Wright as Terry, owner of Central Perk.

"The One with the List" (Nov. 16, 1995), with Lauren Tom as Ross' girlfriend Julie, and Michael McKean as an executive of the company that makes the disgusting synthetic chocolate, Mockolate.

"The One with the Football" (Nov. 21, 1996).

"The One with All the Thanksgivings" (Nov. 19, 1998), with flashbacks to holidays past, guest-starring Morgan Fairchild as Chandler's mother Nora Tyler Bing, and Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles as Ross and Monica's parents, Jack and Judy Geller

Night Two:

"The One Where Ross Got High" (Nov. 25, 1999), guest-starring supermodel Elle Macpherson from her five-episode arc as Janine Lecroix, Joey's roommate-turned-love-interest, plus Gould and Pickles.

"The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs" (Nov. 23, 2000), featuring Eddie Cahill from his seven-episode run as Rachel's crush, Tag Jones.

"The One with Rachel's Other Sister" (Nov. 21, 2002), guest-starring Christina Applegate as contentious Amy Green.

"The One with the Late Thanksgiving" (Nov. 20, 2003).

Not included are season 4's "The One with Chandler in a Box" and season 8's "The One with the Rumor," featuring an uncredited Brad Pitt, Anniston's husband at the time.

