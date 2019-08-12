TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Friends' is coming to theaters and Joey Tribbiani would be so proud

"Friends," starring David Schwimmer, as Ross, left, Matt

"Friends," starring David Schwimmer, as Ross, left, Matt LeBlanc, as Joey, and Matthew Perry as Chandler, is hitting theaters this fall.  Photo Credit: NBC

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Print

This September, you'll want to take a break from your Netflix binge and see your favorite "Friends" on the silver screen. The iconic NYC-set sitcom is hitting more than 1,000 theaters across the country in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its 1994 premiere. 

The Fathom Events screening brings 12 episodes — a variety of the best from the series' 10 seasons — to theaters for three nights. 

The first, Sept. 23, features the pilot, "The One with the Blackout" (season 1), "The One with the Birth" (season 1), and "The One Where Ross Finds Out" (season 2). The second (Sept. 28) and third (Oct. 2) nights span through season 6, with favorites like "The One with the Prom Video" (season 2), "The One with Ross’s Wedding — Part 2" (season 4) and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" (season 5). 

Each date's event features four, newly remastered episodes. Exclusive interviews are set to follow the episodes, according to a release. 

"The cultural impact that 'Friends' continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast. It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way," Lisa Gregorian, president and chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement.

A full list of participating theaters has not yet been made available. Tickets to "The One with the Anniversary" event will be available for purchase at fathomevents.com/events, starting on Aug. 16. 

The theater screening joins a growing list of events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series in New York City. Warner Bros. TV is hosting a "Friends" pop-up experience, appropriately dubbed “The One with the Pop-Up,” Sept. 8 through Oct. 6. A special screening of "The One with the Embryos" and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," is set for the Tribeca TV Festival on Sept. 13. 

"Friends" — starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc — aired 10 seasons on NBC between 1994 and 2004. 

Meghan Giannotta

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary DeNiro, Jenner to roast Baldwin on Comedy Central 
Luke Islam of Garden City South performs on LI singer to appear live on 'America's Got Talent'
Derek Mio plays Chester Nakayama in AMC's "The 'The Terror: Infamy': The horror of internment
Constance Wu attends the "Fresh Off the Boat" Wu named North Fork TV Festival's arts ambassador
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, left, in New Fox News' Kilmeade hosts video tour of ex-CIA chief's LI home
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has begun operating one 'Daily Show' films Shinnecock billboards segment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search