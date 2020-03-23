After debuting the online series "Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee!" last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, topical comic Bee will begin doing TBS' "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" remotely.

Bee, 50, announced Monday that her weekly show will return with new episodes Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. "Doctors, nurses and grocery store clerks are fighting on the front lines, and the least the rest of us can do is stay home," Bee said in a statement. "Even if that means my husband just became both my cameraman and makeup artist," she added, referring to "The Detour" star Jason Jones.

In an online video, Bee jocularly explained, "My staff will be producing the show from the safety and comfort of their own homes, wearing clothing that I assume they would be ashamed to wear in public." "Full Frontal" and a spinoff special have earned 17 Emmy nominations, with the latter winning for variety-special writing.