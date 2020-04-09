The creator and several stars of the fondly remembered family sitcom "Full House" and its current sequel "Fuller House" appear in a homemade, public-service parody of the original show's opening credits, urging people to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted Wednesday on their various Instagram accounts and elsewhere, "Full Quarantine," opens with the familiar theme song and an aerial shot from the original show's credits, with a red convertible crossing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

In order, we see stars John Stamos ("Uncle" Jesse Katsopolis) at a bathroom vanity, finding he's run out of some evident grooming product; Bob Saget (widower Danny Tanner, raising three daughters with two friends' help) applying hand sanitizer; Dave Coulier ("Uncle Joey" Gladstone) at a pier fishing, and "catching" a slice of pizza; Candace Cameron Bure (daughter D.J. Tanner) plunging a toilet; Jodie Sweetin (daughter Stephanie Tanner) poking her head out from under covers, then returning to sleep; and Andrea Barber (neighbor Kimmy Gibbler) scavenging in her refrigerator and finding an 18-egg carton with only one egg left.

Series creator Jeff Franklin is seen playing catch indoors with his two dogs, the canines each comically wearing a protective mask.

The video ends with text offering encouragement through the pandemic: "Stay safe and stay home. Unlike Full House, this will go away."

Several of the participants hashtagged their respective posts #fullhousechallenge. Users of the short-form video app TikTok recently have challenged one another to post brief, quarantine-themed videos related to the 1987-1995 ABC show, whose Netflix sequel, "Fuller House," ends later this year after five seasons.

Not participating were fashion entrepreneurs Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who as very young twins played the role of infant and later youngster Michelle Tanner; and actress Lori Loughlin, who played Becky, Jesse's girlfriend and later wife. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are facing trial in last year's college admissions bribery scandal.