San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence

"Full House" fans take photos outside the Victorian

"Full House" fans take photos outside the Victorian home made famous by the San Francisco-set TV sitcom. Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press
 Tour buses will no longer be swinging by a San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1980s and 1990s sitcom "Full House," The Associated Press reports.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. Vehicles that seat nine or more people will no longer be allowed on the block.

Spokesman Paul Rose says neighbors complained about double parking and congestion outside the Victorian home, causing traffic hazards.

The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original 1987-2015 show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016.

The producer who created the show bought the home for more than $4 million in 2016.

