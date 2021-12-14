The tragedy of Blue Point-raised Gabby Petito, whose disappearance and death over the summer kept the nation rapt, is the subject of a new documentary feature streaming on Peacock starting Friday.

"The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media" promises to shed "new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion," Peacock announced in text accompanying a YouTube trailer posted Monday. "In their first documentary interview, Gabby's parents reflect on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before."

The documentary includes both sets of Petito's parents: mother Nicole Schmidt and stepfather Jim Schmidt, of Blue Point, and father Joe Petito and stepmother Tara Petito, of Selden before moving to Florida in June. They had been interviewed together previously on television, but not in a documentary.

Petito, 22, and her fiance Brian Laundrie, 23, had met while attending Bayport-Blue Point High School. Living together afterward with Laundrie's parents in North Port, Florida, the couple in July departed Long Island on a cross-country road trip to Oregon, documenting their journey on Instagram. Around Aug. 23, Nichole Schmidt had her last FaceTime conversation with her daughter, and on Sept. 11 reported to Suffolk County police that Gabby Petito was missing.

Laundrie by then had returned home in Petito's van without her, and soon afterward disappeared himself. On Sept. 19, Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming. Her death was later ruled to be strangulation homicide. In October, Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida reserve, and the following month the family's attorney said Laundrie had taken his own life by gunshot.