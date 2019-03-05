First 'Game of Thrones' final season trailer released

The first official trailer for the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" has arrived.

This two-minute-plus eyeful offers the first glimpse of the already-famous Winterfell battle between the armies of the living and those of the not-living. The battle — described in considerable detail in the current issue of Entertainment Weekly — will comprise an entire episode in the eighth and final season, arriving April 14 and will presumably exceed the greatest — or at least one of the most extended — battle scenes in cinematic history: Saruman's Orc army assault on Helm's Deep in "Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers."

The trailer opens with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in peril, then her voice: "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one."

As fans indeed well know, Arya is fully versed in faces.

Next up is Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) who says, "everything you did brought you where you are now."

Yes, this trailer is Stark-heavy. An important clue in itself?

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is seen in the Red Keep at King's Landing. Her disposition, characteristically, is perhaps just a little too cool, calm and collected. But a bit later we get to her brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — in full beard, no less) promising to "fight for the living."

Et tu, Cersei?

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow (Kit Harington): "They're coming," he says. "Our enemy doesn't tire, doesn't stop, doesn't feel."

That, my dear Jon, is because they are dead.

The trailer closes with a master shot of much of the cast, arrayed on the field of battle. Then, into the foreground, a pair of horse's fetlocks step.

Gulp.