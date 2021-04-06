TODAY'S PAPER
'Game of Thrones' celebrates 10th anniversary with special monthlong events

Actor Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow in HBO's

Actor Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones," which debuted on April 17, 2011. Credit: HBO / Helen Sloan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

A host of HBO promotional events will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the premiere of the pay-cable channel's hit fantasy-epic series "Game of Thrones."

HBO said Monday it was launching what it dubbed The Iron Anniversary, a monthlong commemoration of the show's debut on April 17, 2011. A "MaraThrone" of all season-1 episodes will air on sister network HBO2 that day. On the streaming service HBO Max, where all 73 episodes currently are available, a new "spotlight page" will have curated content including an introduction to the series and more than 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips and trailers.

Additionally, new licensed products will include a one-of-kind Imperial Egg by Fabergé, a range of beers from the Danish craft company Mikkeller, and vinyl collectibles from Funko. HBO also will surprise three couples who had "Game of Thrones"-inspired weddings, giving them anniversary gifts including series-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices and cakes. The show is based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of novels.

