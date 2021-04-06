A host of HBO promotional events will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the premiere of the pay-cable channel's hit fantasy-epic series "Game of Thrones."

HBO said Monday it was launching what it dubbed The Iron Anniversary, a monthlong commemoration of the show's debut on April 17, 2011. A "MaraThrone" of all season-1 episodes will air on sister network HBO2 that day. On the streaming service HBO Max, where all 73 episodes currently are available, a new "spotlight page" will have curated content including an introduction to the series and more than 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips and trailers.

Additionally, new licensed products will include a one-of-kind Imperial Egg by Fabergé, a range of beers from the Danish craft company Mikkeller, and vinyl collectibles from Funko. HBO also will surprise three couples who had "Game of Thrones"-inspired weddings, giving them anniversary gifts including series-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices and cakes. The show is based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of novels.