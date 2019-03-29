Three little words — "Game." "Of." "Thrones." — offer the best overview of TV this April. But there is more, oh, so much more.

Here's what to look out for:

THE TWILIGHT ZONE (CBS All Access, April 1) The third time the charm? Or, this being the third TV adaptation of "Zone," something else? Either way, Jordan Peele's star-packed (Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Steven Yeun, John Cho, Jessica Williams) reboot offers a new perspective for a new century. Two episodes launch Monday, then Thursdays starting April 11.

OUR PLANET (Netflix, April 5) Sir David Attenborough continues as television's busiest nonagenarian as he returns to host this new miniseries from BBC's Natural History Unit. Seven continents. Four years of production. 4K resolution — which means the animals will appear more vivid, their besieged habitats will look even more endangered.

NATIVE SON (HBO, April 6) Celebrated artist Rashid Johnson arrives at television with a major statement project, as he directs this adaptation of Richard Wright's 1940 classic, with "Moonlight's" Ashton Sanders as Bigger Thomas, the impoverished South Side (of Chicago) man who accidentally suffocates his employer's daughter, Mary (Margaret Qualley), then brutally kills his girlfriend, Bessie (Kiki Layne).

KILLING EVE (BBC America and AMC, April 7) This acclaimed drama about an obsessed MI6 officer, Eve (Sandra Oh), and the equally obsessed assassin she trails across Europe, Villanelle (Jodie Comer), arrives for a second and much-anticipated new season, with a major cliffhanger to answer for — recall that Eve stabbed Vill.

A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES (AMC and BBCA, April 7) This eight-parter is based on the Deborah Harkness bestseller about a historian, also a witch, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and the vampire who comes into her life, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). It also has a key plot point: Vampires and witches don't get along. These two do. (This series has already streamed on Sundance Now.)

FOSSE/VERDON (FX, April 9) He — Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) — was the great theater director and she — Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) — was the greatest hoofer in Broadway history. They were also lovers and creative partners. Surely FX has enough material here to easily fill the eight episodes? Surely. Lin-Manuel Miranda, by the way, is one of the executive producers.

LES MISERABLES (April 14, WNET/13) No music. Just in case you were wondering. This six-part "Les Miz" has no relation to the Broadway hit but instead covers the events — or some of them — of Victor Hugo's sprawling portrait of early 19th century Paris, itself with a cast of thousands, but less so here of necessity, with Dominic West as ex-con Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo as the police inspector who is obsessed with capturing him.

GAME OF THRONES (April 14, HBO) So much has already been said and written about this final six-part ride that a few more words won't hurt: It's the must-see of the entire 2019 TV season, even if you don't know how many dragons Dany has left (or who "Dany" is). This is one of those watch-just-to-say-you-were-there events.

BOSCH (Amazon Prime, April 19) Based on Michael Connelly's novel series, and hero, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), this cop drama returns for a fifth season, and if you haven't yet seen, you don't know what you are missing: It is terrific.

GENTLEMAN JACK (HBO, April 22) This eight-parter is based on the story of Anne Lister — veteran British TV actress Suranne Jones — an English landowner, adventurer, traveler and diarist of the early 19th century, who was also — as those diaries make abundantly clear — a lesbian. She was referred to by some, derisively, as Gentleman Jack.

THE RED LINE (CBS/2, April 28) This fictional look at a racially motivated shooting in Chicago, as seen from the perspective of three different families, will air in two-hour blocks over four consecutive Sundays, and stars Noah Wyle ("ER").