'Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience' set for Jones Beach

Music is coming: "The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" will play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 14 as part of a 20-city tour.

"Thrilled to announce new concert dates for the @GameOfThrones Live Concert Experience that will include [music from] all eight seasons," composer Ramin Djawadi, 44, wrote on social media Thursday. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Promoter Live Nation said Djawadi, who has updated musical and visual elements of the show, which launched in February 2017, will make "special appearances" at the Jones Beach concert and two others nationwide. The show will include new arrangements of music from the current eighth and final season of HBO's epic-fantasy series, including the nine-minute "The Night King" theme. The show's last episode airs May 19.

Djawadi won a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for Series Original Dramatic Score for his "Game of Thrones" work, as well as a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for that series.