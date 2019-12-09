TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Game of Thrones' is most tweeted-about show of 2019

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington starred in "Game

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington starred in "Game of Thrones," which ended in May. Credit: AP

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Game of Thrones" may have ended in May, but the series still reigns on Twitter.

HBO's epic fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin's novels was the most tweeted-about show of 2019 according to Twitter's year-in-review data. Last year, the show ranked ninth among the list of most-tweeted shows, an impressive accomplishment considering no new episodes aired in 2018.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" came in second on the list, followed by "The Simpsons," "La Casa de Papel," "Grey's Anatomy," "Love Island," "Catfish: The TV Show," "Family Guy," "The Walking Dead" and "Narcos."

Curiously absent from the list was last year's most tweeted show: "Saturday Night Live."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian, left, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Will 'Keeping Up' lose one of the Kardashians?
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." 'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nominations with 6
J.P. Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome on LI 'Bachelorette' winner diagnosed with Guillain-Barré
The most-anticipated holiday TV shows for kids
Caroll Spinney receives an honorary doctor of humane 'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at 85
The recipients of the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Field, Ronstadt, more receive Kennedy Center Honors
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search