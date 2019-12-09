"Game of Thrones" may have ended in May, but the series still reigns on Twitter.

HBO's epic fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin's novels was the most tweeted-about show of 2019 according to Twitter's year-in-review data. Last year, the show ranked ninth among the list of most-tweeted shows, an impressive accomplishment considering no new episodes aired in 2018.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" came in second on the list, followed by "The Simpsons," "La Casa de Papel," "Grey's Anatomy," "Love Island," "Catfish: The TV Show," "Family Guy," "The Walking Dead" and "Narcos."

Curiously absent from the list was last year's most tweeted show: "Saturday Night Live."