"Game of Thrones" lives on.

HBO late Tuesday announced the launch of a new series, "House of the Dragon," co-created by "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the showrunner of the USA sci-fi series "Colony" which wrapped last year. Condal was named showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, the director of some of "GoT's" most acclaimed episodes.

"Dragon," a prequel to "Game of Thrones," will be based on Martin's "Fire & Blood: Three Hundred Years before A Game of Thrones," the origin story of the now (world)-famous House Targaryen. One of its better known members, you'll recall, is Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), aka Lady of Dragonstone, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, The Unburnt, etc.

In a statement, HBO chief of programming Casey Bloys said, “The ‘Game of Thrones’ universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

HBO had earlier canceled another prequel that had been under development by veteran producer Jane Goldman. Her show, which was expected to star Naomi Watts, shot a pilot in Ireland over the summer. The network, however, left no doubt about the future of "House of Dragon," handing it a 10-episode, straight-to-series order. An airdate was not announced.



