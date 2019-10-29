HBO's efforts to build out its "Game of Thrones" franchise have taken a step backward after the network canceled a prequel that had already cast a major star — Naomi Watts — and filmed a pilot, according to trade reports.

The pilot, produced by veteran screenwriter Jane Goldman ("X Men: First Class"), was shot over the summer in Ireland. It had been one of four "GoT" treatments ordered by HBO in 2017, the first to get a green light, and one of two that "GoT" creator George R.R. Martin was to have co-written.

Whither "GoT's" spinoff future? HBO was obviously high enough on the Goldman project to commit at least the pilot to film. Martin is reported to be developing another series with Ryan J. Condal (USA's "Colony"). That one is conceived as a recent history prequel, tracking the events immediately before those of "Game of Thrones." Goldman's was a deep-history exploration of Westeros, set thousands of years before the life and times of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).