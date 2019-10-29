TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Reports: HBO not going forward with 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Naomi Watts attends the Australians In Film Awards

Naomi Watts attends the Australians In Film Awards on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

HBO's efforts to build out its "Game of Thrones" franchise have taken a step backward after the network canceled a prequel that had already cast a major star — Naomi Watts — and filmed a pilot, according to trade reports.

The pilot, produced by veteran screenwriter Jane Goldman ("X Men: First Class"), was shot over the summer in Ireland. It had been one of four "GoT" treatments ordered by HBO in 2017, the first to get a green light, and one of two that "GoT" creator George R.R. Martin was to have co-written.

Whither "GoT's" spinoff future? HBO was obviously high enough on the Goldman project to commit at least the pilot to film. Martin is reported to be developing another series with Ryan J. Condal (USA's "Colony"). That one is conceived as a recent history prequel, tracking the events immediately before those of "Game of Thrones." Goldman's was a deep-history exploration of Westeros, set thousands of years before the life and times of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Marina Chello performs in the first Knockout Round LIer knocked off 'The Voice'
Anthony Bourdain attends a Turner Network event in Anthony Bourdain documentary in the works
Gina Carano in "The Mandalorian." What's new in November on the streaming services
Andy Cohen (left) interviews Joe Giudice and Teresa and Joe Giudice seem unsure about their marriage
Bradley Jackson played by Reese Witherspoon in "The What you need to know about AppleTV+ and Disney+
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning 'The Morning Show': Not quite ready for primetime
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search