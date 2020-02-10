TODAY'S PAPER
CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

Gayle King speaks during the 62nd Grammy Awards

Gayle King speaks during the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations Conference at CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan on Nov. 20, 2019. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Angela Weiss

By The Associated Press
The CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” Saturday as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.

Snoop Dogg issued a warning to King online this week following her interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star killed in a helicopter crash with his young daughter and seven others on Jan. 26.

“We fully support Gayle King and her integrity as a journalist,” CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told The Associated Press. “We find the threats against her or any journalist doing their job reprehensible.”

CBS would not discuss the nature of any private threats against King, 65. Her friend, Oprah Winfrey, said in an NBC interview that King had received death threats and was traveling with security.

By The Associated Press

