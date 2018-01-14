TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 25° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 25° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

George Clooney to direct, star in 'Catch-22' on Hulu

The six-part series is based on Joseph Heller's anti-war satire and will go into production in 2018.

George Clooney arrives at the premiere of Paramount

George Clooney arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Suburbicon" at the Village Theatre on Oct. 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

George Clooney is directing and starring in a TV series version of the novel "Catch-22."

Streaming service Hulu said Sunday that the six-part series based on Joseph Heller's anti-war satire will go into production in 2018. A debut date and other cast members weren't announced.

Clooney will play Col. Cathcart in the drama he's directing with his Smokehouse Pictures partner, Grant Heslov. Smokehouse is producing it with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

The 1961 novel focuses on a World War II Air Force bombardier, John Yossarian, whose determined efforts to evade combat are thwarted by a bureaucratic rule, Catch-22, which became a lasting catchphrase for a no-win situation.

A 1970 film based on "Catch-22" was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Alan Arkin as Yossarian and Martin Balsam as Cathcart.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

A video clip of Lia Valenti, 6, of Long Island girl featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
A video clip of Lia Valenti, 6, of 6-year-old’s dancing mishap ready for prime time
Bill Murray as Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen Bill Murray resurrects ‘SNL’ in first show of 2018
Edgar Ramirez stars as Gianni Versace in the ‘Assassination of Versace’: Criss is electrifying
Lindsay Lohan and talk show host Wendy Williams Lohan: I’m ‘stalkerish’ about pursuing ‘Mean Girls’ sequel
Cress Williams stars as the DC Comics hero ‘Black Lightning’: Superhero series a welcome addition