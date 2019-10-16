"Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez has apologized a second time for having posted a since-deleted video of herself singing along to a rap song that used a racial slur.

"In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken," Rodriguez, 35, wrote on Instagram, shortly after removing the video that was up briefly Tuesday before sparking backlash. The clip had shown her singing to "Ready or Not" from the Fugees' Grammy Award-winning 1996 album "The Score." 'I grew up loving the Fugees and [founding member] Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it," Rodriguez wrote.

The actress, who voices leading roles in the animated Netflix series "Big Mouth" and "Carmen Sandiego," went on to acknowledge, "The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel. Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core."

She added, "It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused."

Rodriguez had previously apologized in an Instagram Story video, saying she "just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you."

Hill has not commented on social media, and the Fugees are long disbanded.