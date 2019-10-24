Giuliana Rancic leaving E! News full time

Longtime "E! News" host and correspondent Giuliana Rancic says she is leaving the nightly entertainment-news show ahead of its move from Los Angeles to New York. She will continue to host its red-carpet specials and do occasional reporting.

"Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming," Rancic, 45, announced on social media Wednesday. She has been with the E! network hosting red carpets since 2003 and as a correspondent and eventual co-host of its "E! News" program since 2006, with some breaks. "As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I've decided I won't be able to make this big move at this time," she wrote. "I love E! News but what's best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won't allow for the commitment a daily show takes."

Rancic, who began on E! as Giuliana DePandi before her September 2007 marriage to restaurateur Bill Rancic, inaugural winner of "The Apprentice," said that her various outside business ventures, including fashion and skincare, "keep me very active. In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount. And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon." The Rancics have a 7-year-old son, Edward Duke, born via gestational surrogacy.

Rancic promised she "will of course continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time. I adore and appreciate the great folks at E! for continuing to be incredible partners and understanding my decision and I appreciate YOU ALL for always being so supportive and kind."

She concluded, "Love you all and I will see you next month at the E! People's Choice Awards."

Rancic was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, but after treatment and a double mastectomy has remained cancer-free.