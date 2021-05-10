Giuliana Rancic, longtime host of E! red-carpet coverage of Hollywood award shows, festivals and other events, is moving on.

"After ... [many] fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," Rancic, 46, who joined E! in 2002 and began its red-carpet hosting the following year, according to IMDb, wrote on social media Friday.

"One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life," she added, without elaboration. "To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life," she wrote, going on to thank her production team and viewers.

Rancic had stepped down as co-host of the network's nightly program "E! News" in October 2019. E!'s parent company, NBCUniversal, announced Monday that "Orange Is the New Black" star Laverne Cox would take over hosting next year.